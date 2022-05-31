Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Minnesota
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
8
9
8
Totals
35
2
8
2
Arraez 1b
5
2
2
0
W.Castro lf
4
0
0
0
Buxton cf
5
1
1
0
Schoop...
E_Báez (5), Schoop (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Larnach (11), Kepler (7), Torkelson (6), Báez (8), Cameron (1). HR_Sánchez (6).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer W,2-0
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Jax
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García L,0-1
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Carlton
|3
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Carlton.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:46. A_11,756 (41,083).
