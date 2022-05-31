On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 4:11 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
8
9
8

Totals
35
2
8
2

Arraez 1b
5
2
2
0

W.Castro lf
4
0
0
0

Buxton cf
5
1
1
0

Schoop...

READ MORE

Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 9 8 Totals 35 2 8 2
Arraez 1b 5 2 2 0 W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 5 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Kepler dh 4 2 3 3 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0
Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 2 0
Larnach rf 4 0 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 1
Sánchez c 4 1 1 3 Torkelson 1b 4 0 3 0
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 Haase c 4 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 4 0 1 1
Palacios ss 3 1 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 1 0
Minnesota 204 000 200 8
Detroit 000 100 100 2

E_Báez (5), Schoop (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Larnach (11), Kepler (7), Torkelson (6), Báez (8), Cameron (1). HR_Sánchez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer W,2-0 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 4
Jax 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Detroit
García L,0-1 5 7 6 6 1 7
Carlton 3 1 2 0 0 4
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Carlton.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:46. A_11,756 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|7 Efficiency & Innovation: Give...
6|7 GSA eBuy: A New Overview
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories