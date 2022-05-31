Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Minnesota Detroit ab

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 9 8 Totals 35 2 8 2 Arraez 1b 5 2 2 0 W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Kepler dh 4 2 3 3 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Larnach rf 4 0 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 1 Sánchez c 4 1 1 3 Torkelson 1b 4 0 3 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 Haase c 4 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 4 0 1 1 Palacios ss 3 1 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 1 0

Minnesota 204 000 200 — 8 Detroit 000 100 100 — 2

E_Báez (5), Schoop (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Larnach (11), Kepler (7), Torkelson (6), Báez (8), Cameron (1). HR_Sánchez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Smeltzer W,2-0 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 4 Jax 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Detroit García L,0-1 5 7 6 6 1 7 Carlton 3 1 2 0 0 4 Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Carlton.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:46. A_11,756 (41,083).

