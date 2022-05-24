Minnesota 84, New York 78

NEW YORK (78) Allen 8-20 1-2 21, Howard 8-12 5-6 23, Dolson 0-2 2-4 2, Ionescu 3-10 2-2 10, Whitcomb 1-11 0-0 2, Onyenwere 3-7 2-2 8, Xu 5-6 0-0 11, Dangerfield 0-2 1-2 1, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 13-18 78. MINNESOTA (84) Powers 3-13 12-14 18, Shepard 4-10 0-0 8, Fowles 6-12 2-5 14, Jefferson 3-9 4-4 12, McBride 3-11 7-8 15, Carleton 1-3 0-0 2, Milic 3-5 0-0 6, Banham 2-4... READ MORE

NEW YORK (78)

Allen 8-20 1-2 21, Howard 8-12 5-6 23, Dolson 0-2 2-4 2, Ionescu 3-10 2-2 10, Whitcomb 1-11 0-0 2, Onyenwere 3-7 2-2 8, Xu 5-6 0-0 11, Dangerfield 0-2 1-2 1, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 13-18 78.

MINNESOTA (84)

Powers 3-13 12-14 18, Shepard 4-10 0-0 8, Fowles 6-12 2-5 14, Jefferson 3-9 4-4 12, McBride 3-11 7-8 15, Carleton 1-3 0-0 2, Milic 3-5 0-0 6, Banham 2-4 2-2 7, Westbrook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-70 27-33 84.

New York 23 19 23 13 — 78 Minnesota 34 11 18 21 — 84

3-Point Goals_New York 9-32 (Allen 4-8, Howard 2-4, Ionescu 2-6, Xu 1-2, Dangerfield 0-1, Dolson 0-1, Durr 0-1, Whitcomb 0-9), Minnesota 5-14 (Jefferson 2-2, McBride 2-6, Banham 1-2, Carleton 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Powers 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Ionescu 9), Minnesota 45 (Fowles 14). Assists_New York 24 (Whitcomb 9), Minnesota 17 (Jefferson, Shepard 4). Total Fouls_New York 20, Minnesota 16. A_6,104 (19,356)

