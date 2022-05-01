On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 9 13 9 3 8
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .283
Correa ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .256
Garlick dh 1 1 1 1 1 0 .238
1-Larnach pr-dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .288
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 4 0 1 .195
Urshela 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257
Sánchez c 5 0 1 1 0 3 .200
Celestino lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Arraez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .181
Margot dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .210
J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .188
Ramirez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Walls ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Pinto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Minnesota 500 100 210_9 13 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 120_3 8 1

1-ran for Garlick in the 3rd.

E_Walls (5). LOB_Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (5), Kepler (3), Larnach (7), Arozarena 2 (8), J.Lowe (3), Walls (2), B.Lowe (3). HR_Buxton (7), off Fleming. RBIs_Garlick (6), Polanco 4 (12), Kepler (12), Sánchez (9), Buxton (12), Larnach (7), Walls (3), Margot (8), Arozarena (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Sánchez 2, Buxton); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Ramirez 2). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 14; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

GIDP_Celestino, Pinto.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Walls, Ramirez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winder, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 7 83 2.20
Duffey 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 5.62
Sands 2 3 2 2 0 2 30 9.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fleming, L, 2-3 3 2-3 5 6 5 3 1 77 6.32
Dugger 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 7 87 5.06

WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:53. A_14,830 (25,000).

