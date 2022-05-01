Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|9
|3
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Garlick dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Larnach pr-dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.195
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Celestino lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Margot dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Minnesota
|500
|100
|210_9
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|120_3
|8
|1
1-ran for Garlick in the 3rd.
E_Walls (5). LOB_Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (5), Kepler (3), Larnach (7), Arozarena 2 (8), J.Lowe (3), Walls (2), B.Lowe (3). HR_Buxton (7), off Fleming. RBIs_Garlick (6), Polanco 4 (12), Kepler (12), Sánchez (9), Buxton (12), Larnach (7), Walls (3), Margot (8), Arozarena (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Sánchez 2, Buxton); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Ramirez 2). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 14; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
GIDP_Celestino, Pinto.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Walls, Ramirez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winder, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|83
|2.20
|Duffey
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.62
|Sands
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|9.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, L, 2-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|3
|1
|77
|6.32
|Dugger
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|7
|87
|5.06
WP_Dugger.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:53. A_14,830 (25,000).
