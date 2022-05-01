On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 13 9 Totals 34 3 8 3
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 2 2 0 Margot dh 4 1 1 1
Garlick dh 1 1 1 1 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1
Larnach pr-dh 3 1 2 1 J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 4 Ramirez 1b 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 5 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 1 1
Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0
Sánchez c 5 0 1 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Celestino lf 4 1 2 0 Pinto c 3 0 0 0
Arraez 1b 4 0 0 0
Minnesota 500 100 210 9
Tampa Bay 000 000 120 3

E_Walls (5). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (5), Kepler (3), Larnach (7), Arozarena 2 (8), J.Lowe (3), Walls (2), B.Lowe (3). HR_Buxton (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Winder W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 7
Duffey 1 3 1 1 0 1
Sands 2 3 2 2 0 2
Tampa Bay
Fleming L,2-3 3 2-3 5 6 5 3 1
Dugger 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 7

WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_2:53. A_14,830 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News