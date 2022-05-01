Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Margot dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garlick dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Larnach pr-dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|500
|100
|210
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
E_Walls (5). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (5), Kepler (3), Larnach (7), Arozarena 2 (8), J.Lowe (3), Walls (2), B.Lowe (3). HR_Buxton (7).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winder W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Duffey
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sands
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming L,2-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|3
|1
|Dugger
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|7
WP_Dugger.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:53. A_14,830 (25,000).
