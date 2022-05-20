On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
5
1
6
21
16
9

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 6 21 16 9
New York City FC 6 3 2 20 23 10
CF Montréal 6 4 2 20 23 21
Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 15
New York 5 2 5 20 20 12
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16
D.C. United 4 6 1 13 14 17
Charlotte FC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
New England 3 5 3 12 18 20
Inter Miami CF 3 6 3 12 11 21
Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 16 23
Chicago 2 5 5 11 11 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 7 3 2 23 25 12
Los Angeles FC 7 3 2 23 24 14
FC Dallas 6 2 4 22 20 10
LA Galaxy 6 4 2 20 13 11
Real Salt Lake 5 3 4 19 12 16
Nashville 5 4 3 18 13 13
Colorado 4 5 3 15 14 14
Houston 4 5 3 15 14 14
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 13 13
Portland 3 4 6 15 20 21
Seattle 4 5 1 13 13 14
San Jose 3 5 4 13 22 28
Sporting Kansas City 3 7 3 12 12 24
Vancouver 3 6 2 11 12 21

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3, tie

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 3, Portland 2

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

