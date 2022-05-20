All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|6
|21
|16
|9
|New York City FC
|6
|3
|2
|20
|23
|10
|CF Montréal
|6
|4
|2
|20
|23
|21
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|15
|New York
|5
|2
|5
|20
|20
|12
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|1
|19
|16
|18
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|3
|15
|17
|16
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|1
|13
|14
|17
|Charlotte FC
|4
|7
|1
|13
|10
|15
|Columbus
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|13
|New England
|3
|5
|3
|12
|18
|20
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|6
|3
|12
|11
|21
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|16
|23
|Chicago
|2
|5
|5
|11
|11
|16
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|25
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|24
|14
|FC Dallas
|6
|2
|4
|22
|20
|10
|LA Galaxy
|6
|4
|2
|20
|13
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|3
|4
|19
|12
|16
|Nashville
|5
|4
|3
|18
|13
|13
|Colorado
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Houston
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Minnesota United
|4
|5
|3
|15
|13
|13
|Portland
|3
|4
|6
|15
|20
|21
|Seattle
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|14
|San Jose
|3
|5
|4
|13
|22
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|7
|3
|12
|12
|24
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|2
|11
|12
|21
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 14
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0
CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0
San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie
New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1
Houston 2, Nashville 0
D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1
Sunday, May 15
New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Seattle 3, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, May 18
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0
Chicago 3, New York 3, tie
Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1
Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
San Jose 3, Portland 2
Saturday, May 21
Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
