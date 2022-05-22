All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|24
|10
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|6
|21
|16
|9
|CF Montréal
|6
|5
|2
|20
|24
|23
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|15
|New York
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|14
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|21
|Charlotte FC
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|18
|New England
|4
|5
|3
|15
|21
|22
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|2
|14
|16
|19
|Columbus
|3
|5
|4
|13
|15
|15
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|3
|12
|18
|25
|Chicago
|2
|6
|5
|11
|11
|17
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|26
|14
|Austin FC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|25
|12
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|4
|22
|21
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|3
|4
|22
|14
|17
|LA Galaxy
|6
|4
|2
|20
|13
|11
|Nashville
|5
|4
|4
|19
|15
|15
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Colorado
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Houston
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Portland
|3
|4
|6
|15
|20
|21
|San Jose
|3
|5
|5
|14
|23
|29
|Seattle
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|2
|11
|13
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 14
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0
CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0
San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie
New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1
Houston 2, Nashville 0
D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1
Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1
Sunday, May 15
New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Seattle 3, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, May 18
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0
Chicago 3, New York 3, tie
Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1
Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
San Jose 3, Portland 2
Saturday, May 21
Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0
New England 3, Cincinnati 2
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie
Sunday, May 22
Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1
Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
Miami 2, New York 0
Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie
Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
