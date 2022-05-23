All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Philadelphia

6

1

6

24

18

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 6 1 6 24 18 9 New York City FC 7 3 2 23 24 10 Orlando City 6 4 3 21 16 17 CF Montréal 6 5 2 20 24 23 New York 5 3 5 20 20 14 Cincinnati 6 6 1 19 18 21 Charlotte FC 5 7 1 16 12 16 Atlanta 4 4 4 16 19 18 New England 4 5 3 15 21 22 Inter Miami CF 4 6 3 15 13 21 D.C. United 4 6 2 14 16 19 Columbus 3 5 4 13 15 15 Toronto FC 3 7 3 12 18 25 Chicago 2 6 5 11 11 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 8 3 2 26 26 14 Austin FC 7 3 3 24 27 14 FC Dallas 6 3 4 22 21 12 Real Salt Lake 6 3 4 22 14 17 LA Galaxy 6 5 2 20 13 14 Nashville 5 4 4 19 15 15 Houston 5 5 3 18 17 14 Colorado 5 5 3 18 15 14 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 15 14 Portland 3 5 6 15 20 23 San Jose 3 5 5 14 23 29 Seattle 4 6 1 13 13 15 Sporting Kansas City 3 7 4 13 13 25 Vancouver 3 7 2 11 13 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3, tie

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 3, Portland 2

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1

Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Colorado 1, Seattle 0

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Philadelphia 2, Portland 0

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

