Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:05 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 6 1 6 24 18 9
New York City FC 7 3 2 23 24 10
Orlando City 6 4 3 21 16 17
CF Montréal 6 5 2 20 24 23
New York 5 3 5 20 20 14
Cincinnati 6 6 1 19 18 21
Charlotte FC 5 7 1 16 12 16
Atlanta 4 4 4 16 19 18
New England 4 5 3 15 21 22
Inter Miami CF 4 6 3 15 13 21
D.C. United 4 6 2 14 16 19
Columbus 3 5 4 13 15 15
Toronto FC 3 7 3 12 18 25
Chicago 2 6 5 11 11 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 8 3 2 26 26 14
Austin FC 7 3 3 24 27 14
FC Dallas 6 3 4 22 21 12
Real Salt Lake 6 3 4 22 14 17
LA Galaxy 6 5 2 20 13 14
Nashville 5 4 4 19 15 15
Houston 5 5 3 18 17 14
Colorado 5 5 3 18 15 14
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 15 14
Portland 3 5 6 15 20 23
San Jose 3 5 5 14 23 29
Seattle 4 6 1 13 13 15
Sporting Kansas City 3 7 4 13 13 25
Vancouver 3 7 2 11 13 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1

Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Colorado 1, Seattle 0

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Philadelphia 2, Portland 0

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

