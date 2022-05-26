All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Philadelphia
6
1
6
24
18
9
New York City FC
7
3
2
23
24
10
Orlando City
6
4
3
21
16
17
CF Montréal
6
5
2
20
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|6
|24
|18
|9
|New York City FC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|24
|10
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|3
|21
|16
|17
|CF Montréal
|6
|5
|2
|20
|24
|23
|New York
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|14
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|21
|Charlotte FC
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|18
|New England
|4
|5
|3
|15
|21
|22
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|2
|14
|16
|19
|Columbus
|3
|5
|4
|13
|15
|15
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|3
|12
|18
|25
|Chicago
|2
|6
|5
|11
|11
|17
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|26
|14
|Austin FC
|7
|3
|3
|24
|27
|14
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|4
|22
|21
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|3
|4
|22
|14
|17
|LA Galaxy
|6
|5
|2
|20
|13
|14
|Nashville
|5
|4
|4
|19
|15
|15
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Colorado
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Portland
|3
|5
|6
|15
|20
|23
|San Jose
|3
|5
|5
|14
|23
|29
|Seattle
|4
|6
|1
|13
|13
|15
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|2
|11
|13
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 21
Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0
New England 3, Cincinnati 2
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie
Sunday, May 22
Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1
Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
Miami 2, New York 0
Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie
Orlando City 2, Austin FC 2, tie
Colorado 1, Seattle 0
Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0
Philadelphia 2, Portland 0
Saturday, May 28
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.