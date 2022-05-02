Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 7:00 pm
6 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Yoan Lopez for three games and fined him an undisclosed amoutn for throwing pitces at Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia in a game on Sunday, May 1. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount as a result of Lopez’s intentional throwing.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (IL). Designated INF Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RF Jaylin Davis and RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Danny Mendick and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco, Seth Martinez and INF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera and RHP Matt Peackock to Omaha (IL). Recalled C MJ Melendez from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Peguero and Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Jose Godoy and RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Recalled INF Jose Miranda and LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul. Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Placed OF Kylee Garlick on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jake Lemoine to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated C Austin Allen for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield and INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Josh Lowe to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Sam Huff and OF Willie Calhoun to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE BAYS — Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh and RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Matt Davidson for assignment. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP William Woods and LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Ethan Roberts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Reiver Sanmartin and 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Designated LHP Logan Allen and 1B Bobby Bradley for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INFs Elehuris Montero, Alan Trejo and RHP Ryan Feltner to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Zach Pop to Jacksonville (IL). Designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Alex Jackson and 3B Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment. Reinstated INF Luis Urias and C Victor Caratini from the IL. Placed RHP Jake Cousins on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHPs Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure and LHP Sam Howard to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis (IL). Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano and RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LF Jason Krizan and RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Dillong Larsen to a contract extension. Signed C Ermindo Escobar.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Manny Garcia.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Joe Dumars head of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Charles Washington to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WRs Tyshaun James, Jared Bernhardt, Stanley Berryhill, OLB Kuony Deng, CB Matt Hankins, S Brad Hawkins, DLs Timothy Horne, Bryce Rodgers and Derrick Tangelo, ILB Nathan Landman, P Seth Vernon, OL Tyler Vrabel and TE Leroy Watson. Exercised the fifth-year option on G CHris Lindstrom. Declined the fifth-year option on RT Kaleb McGary. Placed LS Beau Brinkley on injured reserve. Waived OL Billie Beavers. Released RB Mike Davis and OLB James Vaughters.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed an unrestricted free agent tender on OLB Justin Houston.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released QB Nick Foles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed P Kevin Huber to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived Ks Chris Blewitt and Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Brandon Murphy and LB Elijah Sullivan. Signed TE Marcus Santon-Silva.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Agreed to terms with RBs B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson, LBs Caliph Brice and Ellis Brooks, DL Akial Byers, WR Danny Davis, Ts Jahmir Johnson and Caleb Jones, G George Moore, DL Hauati Pututau, C Cole Schneider, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Rashem Green. Exercised the fifth-year option on OT Tytus Howard. Waived RB Scottie Phillips with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Marcel Dabo.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Cam Robinson to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with DT Israel Antwine, WRs Kevin Austin, Lujuan Winningham, CBs Shabari Davis, Josh Thompson, TEs Grayson Gunter, Gerrit Prince, S Sean Mahone, K Andrew Mevis, LB Grant Morgan, OLB De’Shaan Dixon and OLs Nick Ford, Denzel Okafor and Marcus Tatum. Waived OT Brandon Murphy and LB Elijah Sullivan.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired CB Lonnie Johnson from Houston. Placed an unrestricted free agent tender on OLB Melvin Ingram.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Declined the fifth-year option on DL Jerry Tillery.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB Jake Bargas.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived RB Devine Ozigbo.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu and WR Dai’Jean Dixon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OL Nate Herbig.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Cedlined the fifth-year option of LB Devin Bush.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Jason Verrett to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Declined the fifth-year option on DE L.J. Collier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Kevin Hogan, TE Austin Fort and LBs Nate Hall, Kobe Jones and Tuzar Skipper.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CBs DeVante Cross, Josh Drayden and Devin Taylor, WRs Jequez Ezzard and Kyric McGowan, S Ferrod Gardner, TEs Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers, QB Cole Kelley, DE Jacub Panasiuk, G Devin Taylor, OLB Trai Turner and LBs Tre Walker and Drew White.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Michael Houser from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Danila Zhuravlyov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Santtu Kinnunen on a two-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Promoted D Philippe Myers from Toronto (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned D Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Dylan Samberg and C Morgan Barron to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D Butrus Ghafari and F Josh Dickinson to Grand Rapids (ECHL) from loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned D Nick Boka to Cincinnati (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Josh Burnside and F Gianluca Esteves from reserve. Placed Ds Graeme Brown, Xac Hermann and F Josh Passolt on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Jordan and Tyler Busch from reserve. Placed D Joe Masonius on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Chase Zieky on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Matt Hellickson from reserve. Placed F Orrin Centazzo on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Placed G Hayden Hawkey on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed D Butrus Ghafari and F Josh Dickinson on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Carson Denomie from reserve. Placed Maxim Golod on reserve.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced that Ben Olsen has decided to step down from his role as club president.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Dwayne Lee men’s assistant basketball coach.

