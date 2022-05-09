Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Optioned INF Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Returned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Albright, Ss Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas, LS Antonio Ortiz, OLB Carson Taylor and RB De’Montre Tuggle.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kobe Jones and T Rasheed Walker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Cameron Dicker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DBs Devin Hafford and Brenden Schooler, P Jake Julian, QB D’Eriq King, DLs DaMarcus Mitchell and LaBryan Ray and OLs Kody Russey and Liam Shanahan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly. Waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR DJ Montgomery.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Michael Cooper men’s basketball director of player development.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.