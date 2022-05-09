Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Optioned INF Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nick Margevicius has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Returned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS – Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Frank Schwindel from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa. Selected the contract of LHP Conner Menez from Iowa to the active roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Dylan Floro from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joe Dunand to Jacksonville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Arizona. Placed OF Matt Beaty onthe 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Transferred RHO Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL. Signed OF Shogo Akiyama to a minor league contract and assigned him to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released OF A.J. Pollack, 3B Eduar Ramirez and SS Wiker Velasquez.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded C Bryan Gonzalez to Gateway. Released RHP Jacob Gilliland, 1B/OF Kyle MacDonald, LHPs A.J. Shaw and Mitch Sparks.

FLORNCE Y’ALLS — released C Andres Sthormes.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Hayden Shenefield.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released OF Gabriel Geraci, INF Julian Hunt and RHP Jheyson Perez.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Joel Huertes and INF T.J. White. Released RHP Jordan Powell.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Jason Dichcoea. Released INF Ryan Walsted.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jason Boone.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Albright, Ss Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas, LS Antonio Ortiz, OLB Carson Taylor and RB De’Montre Tuggle.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kobe Jones and OT Rasheed Walker.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Mike Caliendo, LBs Jack Cochrane and Mike Rose, QB Dustin Crum, RBs Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis, DB Nasir Greer, TE Kehindeo Oginni, OT Gene Pryor and WR Justyn Ross.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Cameron Dicker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DBs Devin Hafford and Brenden Schooler, P Jake Julian, QB D’Eriq King, DLs DaMarcus Mitchell and LaBryan Ray and OLs Kody Russey and Liam Shanahan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly. Waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR DJ Montgomery.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Pavel Novak to a three-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Jaycob Megna to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Alexander Barabanov on a two-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Max McCormick to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Signed D Spencer Glass to a short-term loan.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Michael Cooper men’s basketball director of player development.

