Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Optioned INF Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nick Margevicius has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Returned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS – Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Frank Schwindel from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa. Selected the contract of LHP Conner Menez from Iowa to the active roster.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Dylan Floro from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joe Dunand to Jacksonville (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Arizona. Placed OF Matt Beaty onthe 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Transferred RHO Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL. Signed OF Shogo Akiyama to a minor league contract and assigned him to El Paso (PCL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released OF A.J. Pollack, 3B Eduar Ramirez and SS Wiker Velasquez.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded C Bryan Gonzalez to Gateway. Released RHP Jacob Gilliland, 1B/OF Kyle MacDonald, LHPs A.J. Shaw and Mitch Sparks.
FLORNCE Y’ALLS — released C Andres Sthormes.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Hayden Shenefield.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released OF Gabriel Geraci, INF Julian Hunt and RHP Jheyson Perez.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Joel Huertes and INF T.J. White. Released RHP Jordan Powell.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Jason Dichcoea. Released INF Ryan Walsted.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jason Boone.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Albright, Ss Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas, LS Antonio Ortiz, OLB Carson Taylor and RB De’Montre Tuggle.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kobe Jones and OT Rasheed Walker.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Mike Caliendo, LBs Jack Cochrane and Mike Rose, QB Dustin Crum, RBs Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis, DB Nasir Greer, TE Kehindeo Oginni, OT Gene Pryor and WR Justyn Ross.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Cameron Dicker.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DBs Devin Hafford and Brenden Schooler, P Jake Julian, QB D’Eriq King, DLs DaMarcus Mitchell and LaBryan Ray and OLs Kody Russey and Liam Shanahan.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly. Waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR DJ Montgomery.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Pavel Novak to a three-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Jaycob Megna to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Alexander Barabanov on a two-year contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Max McCormick to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Signed D Spencer Glass to a short-term loan.
MILWAUKEE — Named Michael Cooper men’s basketball director of player development.
