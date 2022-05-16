Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Johnny Cueto from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OFs Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Alec Zumwalt senior director for player development and hitting performance. Released hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Johnny Cueto from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OFs Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Alec Zumwalt senior director for player development and hitting performance. Released hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Kyle Garlick from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list. Traded RHP Yohan Ramirez to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson. Optioned RHP Michael Grove.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Tyler Heineman off waivers from Toronto.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Christian Blake, S Tae Daley, QB Jarrett Guarantano, OL Greg Long, RB T.J. Pledger and WR Jared Smart.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison, TE Tucker Fisk and DB Tre Webb to contracts. Signed ILB Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract. Released WR Chad Hansen, TE Daniel Helm and CB Luther Kirk.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Vince Biegel.

BUFFALO BILLS — Singed DTs Prince Emili and C.J. Brewer, T Will Ulmer and CB Ja’Marcus Ingram.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived CB Troy Pride. Signed TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OLB Natrez Patrick. Waived OLB Jessie Lemonier.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Kenyon Green and WR John Metchie Ill to contracts. Claimed DB Kendall Sheffield and WR Connor Wedington off waivers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Alec Pierce to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WRs Terry Goodwin and Josh Hammond, S Sean Mahone and OL Marcus Tatum. Signed TE Naz Bohannon, WRs Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel to contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brian Dunn to vice president of accounting and controller, Jayne Martin to vice president of fan experience, Michael Ragsdale to vice president of finance, strategy and analytics and Dr. Shaun Tyrance to vice president of player services and assessment.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations. Signed LB William Kwenkeu. Released LB Tuf Borland.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Chasen Hines, LS Ross Reiter and G Andrew Steuber. Released DB Devin Hafford and QB D’Eriq King.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Keric Wheatfall to a contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Trevon Mason, CB Carlins Platel, K Nick Sciba and WR Tyler Snead. Waived WR Rico Bussey and K Sam Sloman. Waived/injured DB Bryce Watts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker and CB Kenneth George to contracts. Placed S Jamal Carter on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Lane Lambert head coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Adam Edstrom and Ryder Korczack on three-year, entry-level contracts. Agreed to terms with G Olof Lindbom on a two-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Shawn Tucker vice president for athletics development.

