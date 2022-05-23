Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day IL and OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez, LHP Matthew Liberatore and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DL Brent Urban and LB Diego Fagot.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.
