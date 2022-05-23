Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL). What role does identity... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day IL and OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez, LHP Matthew Liberatore and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DL Brent Urban and LB Diego Fagot.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Carter.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.

