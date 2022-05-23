Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended 3B Josh Donaldson for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Marcos Diplan, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Max Stassi and RHP Archie Bradley from the IL. Optioned C Chad Wallach and LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated INF Jose Rojas for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day IL and OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez, LHP Matthew Liberatore and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (IL). Placed C Yadier Molina on the bereavement list. Recalled C Ivan Herrera from Memphis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DL Brent Urban and LB Diego Fagot.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Carter.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Singed QB Nick Foles. Waived QB James Morgan.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Jeremy Ruckert and WR DJ Montgomery. Waived WR Rodney Adams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Aaron Monteiro.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Esmir Bajraktarevic to a homegrown player contract through the 2025 season.
