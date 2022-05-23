Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended 3B Josh Donaldson for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Marcos Diplan, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). ... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended 3B Josh Donaldson for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Marcos Diplan, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Max Stassi and RHP Archie Bradley from the IL. Optioned C Chad Wallach and LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated INF Jose Rojas for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day IL and OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez, LHP Matthew Liberatore and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (IL). Placed C Yadier Molina on the bereavement list. Recalled C Ivan Herrera from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DL Brent Urban and LB Diego Fagot.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Carter.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Singed QB Nick Foles. Waived QB James Morgan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Jeremy Ruckert and WR DJ Montgomery. Waived WR Rodney Adams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Aaron Monteiro.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Esmir Bajraktarevic to a homegrown player contract through the 2025 season.

