Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended 3B Josh Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Marcos Diplan, Logan Gillaspie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Max Stassi and RHP Archie Bradley from the IL. Optioned C Chad Wallach and LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated INF Jose Rojas for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujay as a replacement player from Scranton/Wilkes/Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Julian Merryweather from Buffalo (IL). Optioned C Zack Collins to Buffalo.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Josh Hader on family medical emergency list. Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day IL and OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez, LHP Matthew Liberatore and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (IL). Placed C Yadier Molina on the bereavement list. Recalled C Ivan Herrera from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Tim Connelly as president of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DL Brent Urban and LB Diego Fagot.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Carter.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Singed QB Nick Foles. Waived QB James Morgan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Jeremy Ruckert and WR DJ Montgomery. Waived WR Rodney Adams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with TE Chig Okonkwo.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Aaron Monteiro.

HOCKEY

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Filip Roos to a two-year entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from loan to Springfield (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW Linus Sandin to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Esmir Bajraktarevic to a homegrown player contract through the 2025 season.

