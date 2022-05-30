On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday's Transactions

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Matt Swarmer from Iowa (IL). Transferred RHP Ethan Roberts to the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa. Placed INF Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Iowa as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL). Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to Nashville. Sent SS Willy Adames to Nashville on rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Yu Chang from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.

Top Stories