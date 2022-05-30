Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX – Placed LHP Matt Strahm on COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Hirokazu Sawamura from Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHPs Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte (IL). Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on waivers for the purpose of granting his unconditional release. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo (IL). Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX – Placed LHP Matt Strahm on COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Hirokazu Sawamura from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHPs Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte (IL). Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on waivers for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo (IL). Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the IL. Selected RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Foster Griffin from Omaha. Returned OF Brewer Hicklen to Omaha. Placed LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Matt Peacock on the IL and RHP Zack Greinke on the 15-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Miranda from St. Paul (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Josh Smith from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled OF Zach Reks from Round Rock. Placed INF/OF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Albert Abreu for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Matt Swarmer from Iowa (IL). Transferred RHP Ethan Roberts to the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa. Placed INF Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Iowa as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. Placed OF Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Hughes from Iowa (IL). Designated RHP Robert Gsellman for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Tommy Pham.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL). Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to Nashville. Sent SS Willy Adames to Nashville on rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Yu Chang from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Designated INF Cole Tucker for assignment. Optioned INF Hoy Park to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Kyle Taylor.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Mickey Foytik.

