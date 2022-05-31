Mountcastle leads Orioles against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (20-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-29, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Orioles: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Seattle Mariners after Ryan Mountcastle had four hits against the Red Sox on Monday. Baltimore is 21-29 overall and 12-11 at home. The Orioles are 13-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle is 20-28 overall... READ MORE

Seattle Mariners (20-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-29, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Seattle Mariners after Ryan Mountcastle had four hits against the Red Sox on Monday.

Baltimore is 21-29 overall and 12-11 at home. The Orioles are 13-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 20-28 overall and 8-18 in road games. The Mariners are 17-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with nine home runs while slugging .439. Ty France is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: day-to-day (undisclosed), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

