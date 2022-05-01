N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 1 11 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Harper dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Realmuto c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .256 Schwarber lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .200 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .309 Camargo ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .268 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 15 9 1 8 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 0 2 .281 McNeil lf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .361 1-Jankowski pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Alonso dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .263 Do.Smith 1b 4 1 4 3 0 0 .250 Marte rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .225 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188

Philadelphia 010 201 002_6 8 1 New York 020 130 31x_10 15 0

1-ran for McNeil in the 8th.

E_Segura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), off Scherzer; Harper (4), off Scherzer; Camargo (2), off López. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (16), Harper (15), Camargo 2 (8), Marte 3 (18), Guillorme (1), Do.Smith 3 (7), Alonso (18), McNeil (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); New York 5 (Nido 2, Escobar 2, Guillorme). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; New York 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Marte, Guillorme. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 1-2 4 1-3 8 6 5 1 3 85 4.50 Alvarado 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.68 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69 Norwood 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 24 5.40 Sánchez 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 29 5.40

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 4-0 6 5 4 4 1 9 94 2.61 Rodríguez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.19 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 López 1 1 2 2 0 1 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3, Sánchez 3-2. IBB_off Eflin (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm). PB_Realmuto (2), Nido (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).

