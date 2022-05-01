Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 10:43 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 1 11
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Harper dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Realmuto c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .256
Schwarber lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .200
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .309
Camargo ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .268
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 15 9 1 8
Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 0 2 .281
McNeil lf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .361
1-Jankowski pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Alonso dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .263
Do.Smith 1b 4 1 4 3 0 0 .250
Marte rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .225
Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Philadelphia 010 201 002_6 8 1
New York 020 130 31x_10 15 0

1-ran for McNeil in the 8th.

E_Segura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), off Scherzer; Harper (4), off Scherzer; Camargo (2), off López. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (16), Harper (15), Camargo 2 (8), Marte 3 (18), Guillorme (1), Do.Smith 3 (7), Alonso (18), McNeil (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); New York 5 (Nido 2, Escobar 2, Guillorme). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; New York 6 for 16.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners moved up_Marte, Guillorme. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 1-2 4 1-3 8 6 5 1 3 85 4.50
Alvarado 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.68
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69
Norwood 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 24 5.40
Sánchez 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 29 5.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 4-0 6 5 4 4 1 9 94 2.61
Rodríguez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.19
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
López 1 1 2 2 0 1 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3, Sánchez 3-2. IBB_off Eflin (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm). PB_Realmuto (2), Nido (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News