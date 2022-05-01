Trending:
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 39 10 15 9
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 2 1 0
Harper dh 4 1 1 1 McNeil lf 5 2 4 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 1 0 0 Alonso dh 4 2 1 1
Schwarber lf 4 2 3 3 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 1 4 3
Camargo ss 4 1 1 2 Marte rf 4 0 1 3
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 1
Nido c 4 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 201 002 6
New York 020 130 31x 10

E_Segura (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), Harper (4), Camargo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,1-2 4 1-3 8 6 5 1 3
Alvarado 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Norwood 1-3 3 3 2 0 1
Sánchez 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
New York
Scherzer W,4-0 6 5 4 4 1 9
Rodríguez H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0
López 1 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).

