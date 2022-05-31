N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
6
0
3
5
Hernández 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.289
Ruiz c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.275
Soto rf
3
0
0
0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|New York
|202
|042
|00x_10
|17
|2
a-struck out for A.Escobar in the 5th.
E_Alonso 2 (3). LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Canha (2). HR_Marte (6), off Corbin; E.Escobar (3), off Perez. RBIs_Marte 2 (31), Guillorme 2 (6), Canha 2 (20), Lindor 2 (42), E.Escobar 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (A.Escobar, Bell); New York 4 (Nido 2, E.Escobar, Davis). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; New York 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Soto.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 1-8
|4
|1-3
|12
|7
|7
|2
|6
|106
|6.96
|Ramírez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.61
|Perez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|32
|5.06
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 1-3
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|3.58
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|2.38
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.24
|Medina
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3, Rodríguez 1-0. IBB_off Corbin (Alonso). HBP_Cishek (Plummer). WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:31. A_25,263 (41,922).
