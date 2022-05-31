Trending:
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 5
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Strange-Gordon lf-ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .315
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
A.Escobar ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
a-Thomas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .195
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 17 10 2 12
Canha cf-1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .307
Marte rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .286
Lindor ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .260
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .286
Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Davis dh-3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .232
McNeil lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .318
Plummer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .444
E.Escobar 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .229
Medina p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .365
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .215
Washington 000 000 000_0 6 0
New York 202 042 00x_10 17 2

a-struck out for A.Escobar in the 5th.

E_Alonso 2 (3). LOB_Washington 8, New York 10. 2B_Canha (2). HR_Marte (6), off Corbin; E.Escobar (3), off Perez. RBIs_Marte 2 (31), Guillorme 2 (6), Canha 2 (20), Lindor 2 (42), E.Escobar 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (A.Escobar, Bell); New York 4 (Nido 2, E.Escobar, Davis). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; New York 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Soto.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 1-8 4 1-3 12 7 7 2 6 106 6.96
Ramírez 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.61
Perez 1 3 2 2 0 1 32 5.06
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 1-3 5 3 0 0 2 1 80 3.58
Smith 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 29 2.38
Rodríguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.24
Medina 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3, Rodríguez 1-0. IBB_off Corbin (Alonso). HBP_Cishek (Plummer). WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:31. A_25,263 (41,922).

Top Stories