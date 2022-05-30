N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 5 5 3 Hernández 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .295 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .236 Cruz dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .237 a-Hernandez ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Bell 1b 4 0 3 3 0 0 .299 Thomas lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .198 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 A.Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 13 16 12 4 2 Guillorme 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .363 Marte rf 4 2 3 4 1 0 .289 Lindor ss 5 0 3 2 0 0 .262 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286 McNeil dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .308 E.Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Canha cf 4 3 2 0 1 0 .289 Plummer lf 4 2 3 4 0 1 .444 Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .213

Washington 300 011 000_5 10 0 New York 243 300 01x_13 16 0

a-struck out for Cruz in the 5th.

LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Soto (11), Plummer (1). 3B_A.Escobar (2). HR_Marte (5), off Fedde; Plummer (2), off Voth; Alonso (13), off Rogers. RBIs_Bell 3 (28), Thomas (18), Hernández (13), Lindor 2 (40), Plummer 4 (5), Guillorme (4), Marte 4 (29), Alonso (47). SB_Lindor (7). SF_Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Franco 2, A.Escobar, Robles, Hernandez); New York 2 (E.Escobar, Alonso). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; New York 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Robles, McNeil. LIDP_Thomas. GIDP_Ruiz, Robles, McNeil.

DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, A.Escobar, Bell); New York 3 (Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, L, 3-4 1 1-3 8 6 6 1 0 52 4.60 Machado 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 46 5.40 Voth 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 21 10.13 Espino 3 1 0 0 1 1 48 2.28 Rogers 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.62

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peterson 4 2-3 6 4 4 4 1 88 3.03 Holderman, W, 2-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 0.96 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.67 Nogosek 2 2 0 0 1 0 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0, Voth 2-0, Holderman 3-0. HBP_Peterson (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:29. A_22,007 (41,922).

