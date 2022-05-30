N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
5
10
5
5
3
Hernández 2b
5
1
3
1
0
0
.295
Ruiz c
4
1
1
0
1
0
.281
Soto rf
4
1
1
0
a-struck out for Cruz in the 5th.
LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Soto (11), Plummer (1). 3B_A.Escobar (2). HR_Marte (5), off Fedde; Plummer (2), off Voth; Alonso (13), off Rogers. RBIs_Bell 3 (28), Thomas (18), Hernández (13), Lindor 2 (40), Plummer 4 (5), Guillorme (4), Marte 4 (29), Alonso (47). SB_Lindor (7). SF_Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Franco 2, A.Escobar, Robles, Hernandez); New York 2 (E.Escobar, Alonso). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; New York 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Robles, McNeil. LIDP_Thomas. GIDP_Ruiz, Robles, McNeil.
DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, A.Escobar, Bell); New York 3 (Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|52
|4.60
|Machado
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|46
|5.40
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|10.13
|Espino
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|2.28
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.62
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|88
|3.03
|Holderman, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|0.96
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.67
|Nogosek
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0, Voth 2-0, Holderman 3-0. HBP_Peterson (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:29. A_22,007 (41,922).
