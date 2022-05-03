N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Demeritte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|1
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|00x_3
|9
|0
LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR_Alonso (5), off Wright. RBIs_Do.Smith 2 (9), Alonso (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Albies, Ozuna 2); New York 2 (Do.Smith, Canha). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 11; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Olson, Riley, Alonso. GIDP_Demeritte, Olson, McCann, Davis.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson); New York 2 (Lindor, Do.Smith; Guillorme, McNeil, Do.Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 3-1
|7
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|97
|1.74
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.61
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 2-1
|8
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|96
|3.30
|Lugo, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.48
WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:18. A_27,206 (41,922).
