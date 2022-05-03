N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 7 0 2 5 Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .218 Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .178 Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Contreras c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .214

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 1 4 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .349 Alonso dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .244 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .188 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Jankowski rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .321 McCann c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .191

Atlanta 000 000 000_0 7 0 New York 200 001 00x_3 9 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR_Alonso (5), off Wright. RBIs_Do.Smith 2 (9), Alonso (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Albies, Ozuna 2); New York 2 (Do.Smith, Canha). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 11; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Olson, Riley, Alonso. GIDP_Demeritte, Olson, McCann, Davis.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson); New York 2 (Lindor, Do.Smith; Guillorme, McNeil, Do.Smith).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, L, 3-1 7 9 3 3 1 3 97 1.74 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.61

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 2-1 8 6 0 0 2 5 96 3.30 Lugo, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.48

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:18. A_27,206 (41,922).

