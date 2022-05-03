Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:24 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 3 9 3
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 4 1 2 1
Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 2
Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 1 0
Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 0 1 0 Jankowski rf 3 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 2 0
Atlanta 000 000 000 0
New York 200 001 00x 3

DP_Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR_Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright L,3-1 7 9 3 3 1 3
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Carrasco W,2-1 8 6 0 0 2 5
Lugo S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:18. A_27,206 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Proactive Responses to the...
5|10 App Modernization Deep Dive with VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories