N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 3 9 3 Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 2 Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 1 0 Jankowski rf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 2 0

Atlanta 000 000 000 — 0 New York 200 001 00x — 3

DP_Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR_Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright L,3-1 7 9 3 3 1 3 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Carrasco W,2-1 8 6 0 0 2 5 Lugo S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:18. A_27,206 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.