N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Demeritte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR_Alonso (5).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright L,3-1
|7
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco W,2-1
|8
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Lugo S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:18. A_27,206 (41,922).
