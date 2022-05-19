N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6

St. Louis
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donovan ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Canha rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Yepez lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Dickerson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|101
|1
|—
|6
|New York
|200
|030
|000
|2
|—
|7
E_Escobar 2 (4). DP_St. Louis 2, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Edman (4), Goldschmidt (14), Guillorme (4). HR_Yepez (3), Goldschmidt (6), Alonso (10). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (5), Bader 2 (11), Guillorme (1). SF_Goldschmidt (1). S_Nido (2).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pallante
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos L,0-2 BS,7-9
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Dr.Smith H,10
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz BS,9-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Holderman W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Gallegos pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:41. A_28,801 (41,922).
