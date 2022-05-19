N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6

St. Louis New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 6 13 5 Totals 36 7 11 7 Edman 2b 4 2 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 1 Donovan ss 4 0 2 0 Canha rf-lf 5 1 1 0 Goldschmidt dh 4 1 3 4 Lindor ss 3 3 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 3 3 Yepez lf 5 1 3 1 McNeil lf-2b 4 0 1 3 Dickerson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Carlson rf 5 0 1 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 4 1 2 0 Bader cf 5 1 3 0 Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 Knizner c 2 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 1 0 Molina c 2 0 0 0

St. Louis 011 010 101 1 — 6 New York 200 030 000 2 — 7

E_Escobar 2 (4). DP_St. Louis 2, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Edman (4), Goldschmidt (14), Guillorme (4). HR_Yepez (3), Goldschmidt (6), Alonso (10). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (5), Bader 2 (11), Guillorme (1). SF_Goldschmidt (1). S_Nido (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Hudson 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 2 Wittgren 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Pallante 2 3 0 0 0 2 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gallegos L,0-2 BS,7-9 0 1 2 1 0 0

New York Bassitt 6 1-3 9 4 4 1 3 Dr.Smith H,10 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Díaz BS,9-11 1 2 1 1 2 2 Holderman W,1-0 1 1 1 0 0 0

Gallegos pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:41. A_28,801 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.