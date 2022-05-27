N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
6
9
6
3
12
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
1
3
.224
Bohm 3b
5
1
2
0
0
2
.290
Harper dh
5
1
1
1
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.379
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|a-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Camargo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|5
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Lindor ss
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Philadelphia
|000
|006
|000_6
|9
|2
|New York
|302
|201
|00x_8
|9
|1
a-popped out for Stott in the 8th.
E_Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR_Stubbs (2), off Shreve; Alonso (12), off Falter. RBIs_Harper (32), Castellanos (24), Segura (19), Stubbs 3 (6), Alonso 4 (45), Escobar (12), Canha (17), Lindor (34), Marte (25). SB_Lindor (6). SF_Alonso, Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stubbs 2, Realmuto 2); New York 2 (Escobar 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 12; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Segura, Harper, Marte, Lindor. GIDP_Marte, Nimmo.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Hoskins, Camargo, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, L, 0-2
|3
|
|4
|5
|2
|3
|2
|82
|4.20
|Nelson
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|41
|4.24
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.51
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.32
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.46
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 5-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|85
|3.98
|Shreve, H, 3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.96
|Dr.Smith, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.66
|Rodríguez, H, 6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.68
|Lugo, H, 8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.93
|Díaz, S, 11-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.75
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-1, Shreve 2-2, Lugo 2-0. IBB_off Bellatti (Alonso). HBP_Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:41. A_30,175 (41,922).
