N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 3 12 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .224 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .290 Harper dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .253 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .190 Segura 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .283 Herrera cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .284 Stubbs c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .379 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114 a-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Camargo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 8 9 8 5 9 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .293 Marte rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .274 Lindor ss 2 3 1 1 2 0 .253 Alonso 1b 2 1 2 4 1 0 .283 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .225 Canha lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Nido c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .211

Philadelphia 000 006 000_6 9 2 New York 302 201 00x_8 9 1

a-popped out for Stott in the 8th.

E_Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR_Stubbs (2), off Shreve; Alonso (12), off Falter. RBIs_Harper (32), Castellanos (24), Segura (19), Stubbs 3 (6), Alonso 4 (45), Escobar (12), Canha (17), Lindor (34), Marte (25). SB_Lindor (6). SF_Alonso, Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stubbs 2, Realmuto 2); New York 2 (Escobar 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 12; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Segura, Harper, Marte, Lindor. GIDP_Marte, Nimmo.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Hoskins, Camargo, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter, L, 0-2 3 4 5 2 3 2 82 4.20 Nelson 2 3 3 3 1 5 41 4.24 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.51 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.32 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.46

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 5-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 1 7 85 3.98 Shreve, H, 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 4.96 Dr.Smith, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.66 Rodríguez, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.68 Lugo, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.93 Díaz, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.75

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-1, Shreve 2-2, Lugo 2-0. IBB_off Bellatti (Alonso). HBP_Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:41. A_30,175 (41,922).

