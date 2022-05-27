N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
6
9
6
Totals
30
8
9
8
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
Nimmo cf
4
1
1
0
Bohm 3b
5
1
2
0
...
E_Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR_Stubbs (2), Alonso (12). SB_Lindor (6). SF_Alonso (4), Escobar (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter L,0-2
|3
|
|4
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Nelson
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco W,5-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Shreve H,3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dr.Smith H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez H,6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lugo H,8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz S,11-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:41. A_30,175 (41,922).
