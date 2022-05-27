N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia New York ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

6

9

6 Totals

30

8

9

8 Hoskins 1b

4

1

1

0 Nimmo cf

4

1

1

0 Bohm 3b

5

1

2

0 ... READ MORE

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 30 8 9 8 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 0 Marte rf 5 2 2 1 Harper dh 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 2 3 1 1 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 2 1 2 4 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 Segura 2b 3 0 0 1 Canha lf 4 0 1 1 Herrera cf 3 1 2 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 Stubbs c 4 1 1 3 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 1 1 0 Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 006 000 — 6 New York 302 201 00x — 8

E_Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR_Stubbs (2), Alonso (12). SB_Lindor (6). SF_Alonso (4), Escobar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Falter L,0-2 3 4 5 2 3 2 Nelson 2 3 3 3 1 5 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York Carrasco W,5-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 1 7 Shreve H,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Dr.Smith H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rodríguez H,6 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Lugo H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Díaz S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 3

Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:41. A_30,175 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.