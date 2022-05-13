Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 12:22 am
< a min read
      
New York Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 36 4 9 3
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 1 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0
Judge rf 3 3 2 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 3 Robert cf 4 2 2 0
Stanton dh 4 2 2 2 Sheets dh 4 1 2 2
Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 5 1 2 1 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1 García rf 4 0 1 0
Trevino c 5 1 1 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1
New York 230 110 003 10
Chicago 000 102 001 4

E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). DP_New York 1, Chicago 0. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), Judge (12), Gallo (4), Donaldson (4), Sheets (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,3-0 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 9
King 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Velasquez L,2-3 5 8 7 7 3 4
Sousa 2 0 0 0 1 2
López 1 1 0 0 0 1
Foster 1 5 3 3 0 0

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories