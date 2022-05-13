Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 12:22 am
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 14 10 4 7
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .282
Judge rf 3 3 2 1 2 1 .305
Gonzalez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .233
Stanton dh 4 2 2 2 1 2 .284
Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .240
Gallo lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .202
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .269
Trevino c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .178
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 3 1 11
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .327
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .235
Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Robert cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .287
Sheets dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .232
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .164
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .145
New York 230 110 003_10 14 2
Chicago 000 102 001_4 9 0

E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), off Velasquez; Judge (12), off Velasquez; Gallo (4), off Velasquez; Donaldson (4), off Foster; Sheets (4), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 2 (30), Hicks (6), LeMahieu (10), Donaldson 3 (13), Judge (27), Gallo (5), Kiner-Falefa (8), Sheets 2 (10), McGuire (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Trevino 2, Stanton 2); Chicago 4 (Abreu, García, Pollock 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 3-0 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 9 97 2.95
King 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 36 1.59
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 2-3 5 8 7 7 3 4 101 5.53
Sousa 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.86
López 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.55
Foster 1 5 3 3 0 0 24 2.87

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).

