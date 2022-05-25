N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

0

5

0

3

11 Mullins cf

3

0

1

0

1

1

.242 Mancini 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.288 Santander rf

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 5 0 3 11 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222 1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 1 0 5 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Andújar lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Gallo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .162

Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 1 New York 000 200 00x_2 6 1

1-ran for Odor in the 9th.

E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). RBIs_Andújar (1). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins); New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Judge). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gallo 2, Hicks.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells, L, 1-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 77 4.30 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.05 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 1.80 Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 5 84 0.00 Marinaccio, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 6.75 Luetge, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.25 Castro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.29 Holmes, S, 5-5 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.38

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.