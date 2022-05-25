N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
0
5
0
3
11
Mullins cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
.242
Mancini 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.288
Santander rf
4
0
0
0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|200
|00x_2
|6
|1
1-ran for Odor in the 9th.
E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). RBIs_Andújar (1). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins); New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Judge). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gallo 2, Hicks.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 1-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|77
|4.30
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.05
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.80
|Diplán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|84
|0.00
|Marinaccio, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|6.75
|Luetge, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.25
|Castro, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.29
|Holmes, S, 5-5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.38
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).
