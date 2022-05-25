Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 3 11
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222
1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 1 0 5
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Andújar lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .308
Gallo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .162
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 1
New York 000 200 00x_2 6 1

1-ran for Odor in the 9th.

E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). RBIs_Andújar (1). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins); New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Judge). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gallo 2, Hicks.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, L, 1-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 77 4.30
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.05
Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 1.80
Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sears, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 5 84 0.00
Marinaccio, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 6.75
Luetge, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.25
Castro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.29
Holmes, S, 5-5 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.38

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).

