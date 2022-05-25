N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore New York ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

0

5

0 Totals

30

2

6

1 Mullins cf

3

0

1

0 Hicks cf

4

0

0

0 Mancini 1b

3

0

0

0 ... READ MORE

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 30 2 6 1 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 2 1 Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 Gallo dh 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 New York 000 200 00x — 2

E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells L,1-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Sears W,2-0 5 3 0 0 2 5 Marinaccio H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Luetge H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Castro H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holmes S,5-5 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.