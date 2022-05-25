N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Baltimore
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
0
5
0
Totals
30
2
6
1
Mullins cf
3
0
1
0
Hicks cf
4
0
0
0
Mancini 1b
3
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells L,1-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diplán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sears W,2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Marinaccio H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Luetge H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes S,5-5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).
