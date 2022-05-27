N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Margot dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|a-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|New York
|000
|200
|000_2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), off Springs; Carpenter (1), off Springs. RBIs_Torres (22), Carpenter (1). CS_Arozarena (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gallo, Rizzo 2, Higashioka); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Judge, Gallo.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 5-1
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|93
|2.49
|Holmes, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.36
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 2-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|80
|1.62
|Beeks
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|1.29
|Wisler
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).
