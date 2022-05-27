N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 10 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .200 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .168 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .169 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 2 0 0 7 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Ramírez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Margot dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .353 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .130 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .155 a-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241

New York 000 200 000_2 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), off Springs; Carpenter (1), off Springs. RBIs_Torres (22), Carpenter (1). CS_Arozarena (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gallo, Rizzo 2, Higashioka); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Judge, Gallo.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 5-1 8 2 0 0 0 5 93 2.49 Holmes, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.36

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, L, 2-2 6 5 2 2 0 6 80 1.62 Beeks 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 37 1.29 Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.78

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).

