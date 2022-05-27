Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
6
2
1
10

Judge cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.305

Rizzo 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.221

Torres 2b
4
1
1
...

READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 10
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .200
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .168
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .169
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 0 7
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Ramírez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Margot dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .353
Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .155
a-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
New York 000 200 000_2 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), off Springs; Carpenter (1), off Springs. RBIs_Torres (22), Carpenter (1). CS_Arozarena (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gallo, Rizzo 2, Higashioka); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Judge, Gallo.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 5-1 8 2 0 0 0 5 93 2.49
Holmes, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.36
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, L, 2-2 6 5 2 2 0 6 80 1.62
Beeks 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 37 1.29
Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.78

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories