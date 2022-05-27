Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
2
6
2

Totals
28
0
2
0

Judge cf
4
0
0
0

Kiermaier cf
4
0
0
0

Rizzo 1b
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 28 0 2 0
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 Franco ss 3 0 0 0
Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0
Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez rf 3 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Margot dh 3 0 1 0
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Mejía ph 1 0 0 0
New York 000 200 000 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), Carpenter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W,5-1 8 2 0 0 0 5
Holmes S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Springs L,2-2 6 5 2 2 0 6
Beeks 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories