N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

New York Tampa Bay ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

2

6

2 Totals

28

0

2

0 Judge cf

4

0

0

0 Kiermaier cf

4

0

0

0 Rizzo 1b

4

0

0

0 ... ... READ MORE

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 28 0 2 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Andújar lf 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 Carpenter dh 3 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Margot dh 3 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Mejía ph 1 0 0 0

New York 000 200 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), Carpenter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon W,5-1 8 2 0 0 0 5 Holmes S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Springs L,2-2 6 5 2 2 0 6 Beeks 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Wisler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.