N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
6
2
Totals
28
0
2
0
Judge cf
4
0
0
0
Kiermaier cf
4
0
0
0
Rizzo 1b
4
0
0
0
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B_Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR_Torres (8), Carpenter (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,5-1
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Holmes S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs L,2-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Beeks
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wisler
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:23. A_19,018 (25,000).
