N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 33 2 9 2 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 2 0 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Locastro pr-lf 0 1 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 0 Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 Hicks lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 2 3 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0

New York 000 200 001 — 3 Toronto 000 200 000 — 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 5 6 2 2 0 5 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 1 1 Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Holmes W,2-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Green S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Toronto Stripling 4 5 2 2 0 3 Phelps 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 García L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:54. A_18,577 (53,506).

