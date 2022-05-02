N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holmes W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Phelps
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:54. A_18,577 (53,506).
