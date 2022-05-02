N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|0
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|1-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|2
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|New York
|000
|200
|001_3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000_2
|9
|1
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (1). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3), off Stripling. RBIs_Torres 3 (12), Bichette (11), M.Chapman (13). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rizzo 2, Stanton); Toronto 4 (M.Chapman, Springer 2, Espinal). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Trevino, Gurriel Jr. 2. GIDP_M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 3 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|65
|2.88
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.40
|Castro
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.00
|Holmes, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.75
|Green, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.48
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|63
|3.79
|Phelps
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.70
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.91
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.50
|García, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:54. A_18,577 (53,506).
