N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 3 0 6 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 1-Locastro pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Hicks lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Torres 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .239 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 9 2 2 9 Springer cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .225 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .277 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .221 Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .364

New York 000 200 001_3 7 0 Toronto 000 200 000_2 9 1

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (1). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3), off Stripling. RBIs_Torres 3 (12), Bichette (11), M.Chapman (13). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rizzo 2, Stanton); Toronto 4 (M.Chapman, Springer 2, Espinal). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Gurriel Jr. 2. GIDP_M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 3 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 6 2 2 0 5 65 2.88 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.40 Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.00 Holmes, W, 2-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 0.75 Green, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.48

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 5 2 2 0 3 63 3.79 Phelps 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.70 Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.91 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.50 García, L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:54. A_18,577 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.