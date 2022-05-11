On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 3:42 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Springer dh 3 1 0 1 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 3 0 Judge dh 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 4 2 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 2 5
Kirk c 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0
Tapia cf 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Capra ph 0 0 0 0
Toronto 100 001 001 3
New York 000 302 00x 5

E_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B_Kirk (2), Bichette (7), Espinal (12), LeMahieu (7). HR_Torres (5). SB_Hernández (1). SF_M.Chapman (1), Springer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos L,2-2 5 1-3 5 5 5 1 4
Richards 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thornton 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Borucki 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Taillon W,3-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4
King H,4 1 2 0 0 0 1
Holmes H,7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman S,8-8 1 1 1 1 1 1

King pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Taillon (Guerrero Jr.). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_42,105 (47,309).

Top Stories