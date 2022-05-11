N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Capra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|302
|00x
|—
|5
E_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B_Kirk (2), Bichette (7), Espinal (12), LeMahieu (7). HR_Torres (5). SB_Hernández (1). SF_M.Chapman (1), Springer (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Richards
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borucki
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|King H,4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes H,7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman S,8-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
King pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Taillon (Guerrero Jr.). WP_A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:50. A_42,105 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.