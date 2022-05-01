N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.300
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.208
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|2-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Rizzo ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|2
|2
|8
|
|Lynch p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.366
|Perez dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Isbel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Staumont p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|1-O’Hearn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dozier rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|New York
|100
|020
|201_6
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|000_4
|11
|0
a-singled for Clarke in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Higashioka in the 7th.
1-ran for Gallagher in the 4th. 2-ran for Andújar in the 8th.
E_Donaldson (2). LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Benintendi (2), Santana (2). HR_Judge (7), off Lynch; Judge (8), off Staumont; Taylor (2), off Severino. RBIs_Judge 3 (16), Kiner-Falefa (7), LeMahieu (9), Donaldson (6), Taylor (6), Santana (6). CS_Olivares (1). S_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Andújar); Kansas City 5 (Benintendi 2, Rivera 2, Perez). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Judge. GIDP_Torres, Perez.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|93
|3.75
|Schmidt, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.08
|Luetge, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.70
|King, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.61
|Chapman, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|91
|3.86
|Clarke, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.00
|Coleman, L, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|8.59
|Barlow, BS, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.59
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Barlow 3-2. IBB_off Barlow (Stanton). HBP_Coleman (Rizzo). WP_Severino, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:23. A_19,704 (37,903).
