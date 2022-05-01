N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 5 7 LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .299 Judge rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .300 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .208 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Andújar lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 2-Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .303 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .136 b-Rizzo ph-1b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .269

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 2 2 8 Lynch p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .159 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .366 Perez dh-c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .136 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Isbel rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Staumont p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .208 Gallagher c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .313 1-O’Hearn pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Olivares ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dozier rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

New York 100 020 201_6 8 1 Kansas City 003 100 000_4 11 0

a-singled for Clarke in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Higashioka in the 7th.

1-ran for Gallagher in the 4th. 2-ran for Andújar in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (2). LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Benintendi (2), Santana (2). HR_Judge (7), off Lynch; Judge (8), off Staumont; Taylor (2), off Severino. RBIs_Judge 3 (16), Kiner-Falefa (7), LeMahieu (9), Donaldson (6), Taylor (6), Santana (6). CS_Olivares (1). S_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Andújar); Kansas City 5 (Benintendi 2, Rivera 2, Perez). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Judge. GIDP_Torres, Perez.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 5 7 4 3 1 4 93 3.75 Schmidt, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.08 Luetge, H, 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 8 4.70 King, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.61 Chapman, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch 5 4 3 3 1 4 91 3.86 Clarke, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.00 Coleman, L, 0-1 0 0 2 2 2 0 20 8.59 Barlow, BS, 1-2 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.59 Staumont 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Barlow 3-2. IBB_off Barlow (Stanton). HBP_Coleman (Rizzo). WP_Severino, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:23. A_19,704 (37,903).

