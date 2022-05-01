N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|2
|
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lynch p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Locastro pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Staumont p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Olivares ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dozier rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|100
|020
|201
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|000
|—
|4
E_Donaldson (2). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Benintendi (2), Santana (2). HR_Judge 2 (8), Taylor (2). S_Gallagher (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Schmidt W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|King H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Clarke H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman L,0-1
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Barlow BS,1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Coleman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Coleman (Rizzo). WP_Severino, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:23. A_19,704 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.