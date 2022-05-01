On Air: Federal News Network program
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 5:47 pm
New York Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 36 4 11 2
LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 0 1 1 Lynch p-p 0 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 2 2 3 Lopez ss 5 1 2 0
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Perez dh-c 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0
Andújar lf 4 1 2 0 Isbel rf 4 1 1 0
Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Staumont p 0 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 1 1 Taylor cf 4 1 2 1
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Gallagher c 1 0 1 0
Rizzo ph-1b 1 1 0 0 O’Hearn pr 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Olivares ph 1 0 1 0
Coleman p 0 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0
Dozier rf 1 0 0 0
New York 100 020 201 6
Kansas City 003 100 000 4

E_Donaldson (2). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Benintendi (2), Santana (2). HR_Judge 2 (8), Taylor (2). S_Gallagher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 5 7 4 3 1 4
Schmidt W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Luetge H,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
King H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,6-6 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Lynch 5 4 3 3 1 4
Clarke H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Coleman L,0-1 0 0 2 2 2 0
Barlow BS,1-2 2 1 0 0 1 1
Staumont 1 1 1 1 1 2

Coleman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Coleman (Rizzo). WP_Severino, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:23. A_19,704 (37,903).

