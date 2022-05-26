N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
7
6
4
5
6
Judge cf
3
1
1
2
1
0
.313
Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
1
1
0
.226
Torres 2b
5
0
0
...
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Franco dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.354
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|New York
|000
|003
|103_7
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|2
E_Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Rizzo (9), Margot (4). RBIs_Judge 2 (36), Andújar (2), Rizzo (27), Margot (22), Paredes (8). SB_Judge (3). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rizzo, Torres, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Paredes). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Carpenter, Trevino, Arozarena. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 4-1
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|109
|1.70
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|80
|3.98
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.86
|Garza Jr.
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|36
|5.54
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Thompson 2-2, Raley 1-1. HBP_Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP_Yarbrough, Garza Jr..
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:49. A_14,610 (25,000).
