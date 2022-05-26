Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 6 4 5 6
Judge cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .313
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .226
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Andújar lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .294
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .257
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Carpenter dh 2 2 0 0 1 0 .000
Gonzalez 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .220
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 6
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Franco dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Ramírez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .354
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .195
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Bruján rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .140
New York 000 003 103_7 6 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 002_2 6 2

E_Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Rizzo (9), Margot (4). RBIs_Judge 2 (36), Andújar (2), Rizzo (27), Margot (22), Paredes (8). SB_Judge (3). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rizzo, Torres, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Paredes). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Carpenter, Trevino, Arozarena. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes, W, 4-1 8 4 1 1 1 5 109 1.70
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.25
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, L, 0-1 5 1-3 2 3 2 1 5 80 3.98
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.86
Garza Jr. 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 36 5.54
Raley 2-3 1 2 1 2 0 21 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Thompson 2-2, Raley 1-1. HBP_Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP_Yarbrough, Garza Jr..

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:49. A_14,610 (25,000).

Top Stories