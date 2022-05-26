Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 9:44 pm
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 7 6 4 Totals 33 2 6 2
Judge cf 3 1 1 2 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 1 Franco dh 4 1 1 0
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 Ramírez 1b 4 1 2 0
Andújar lf 4 0 1 1 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 2 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 1 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 1
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Carpenter dh 2 2 0 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 3 2 1 0 Bruján rf 3 0 1 0
New York 000 003 103 7
Tampa Bay 000 000 002 2

E_Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Rizzo (9), Margot (4). SB_Judge (3). SF_Judge (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes W,4-1 8 4 1 1 1 5
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,0-1 5 1-3 2 3 2 1 5
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Garza Jr. 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Raley 2-3 1 2 1 2 0

Cortes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP_Yarbrough, Garza Jr..

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:49. A_14,610 (25,000).

