N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
7
6
4
Totals
33
2
6
2
Judge cf
3
1
1
2
Díaz 3b
3
0
0
0
Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
1
E_Kiner-Falefa (6), Walls (7), Bruján (4). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Rizzo (9), Margot (4). SB_Judge (3). SF_Judge (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes W,4-1
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garza Jr.
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
Cortes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Yarbrough (Carpenter). WP_Yarbrough, Garza Jr..
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:49. A_14,610 (25,000).
