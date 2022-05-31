N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|9
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lagares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|New York
|410
|002
|02x
|—
|9
DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 5. 2B_Ohtani (9), Lagares (1), Rizzo (10), Torres (6), LeMahieu (11), Gallo (2). HR_Rengifo (2), Carpenter (2), Trevino (3). SB_Andújar (2), Walsh (1), Velazquez (8). SF_Judge (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard L,4-3
|2
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Rosenberg
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W,1-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McKay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Rosenberg pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:54. A_31,242 (47,309).
