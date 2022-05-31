Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:18 pm
Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
1
7
1

Totals
34
9
13
9

Ward rf
4
0
0
0

LeMahieu 3b
4
0
2
2

Ohtani dh
4
0
1
0

Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 34 9 13 9
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 2
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Judge cf 3 1 0 1
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 1
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 1 Andújar lf 4 1 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 4 1 1 2
Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0
Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 2 3 2
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 2 2 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100 1
New York 410 002 02x 9

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 5. 2B_Ohtani (9), Lagares (1), Rizzo (10), Torres (6), LeMahieu (11), Gallo (2). HR_Rengifo (2), Carpenter (2), Trevino (3). SB_Andújar (2), Walsh (1), Velazquez (8). SF_Judge (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,4-3 2 1-3 7 5 5 1 0
Rosenberg 5 5 4 4 2 5
Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Montgomery W,1-1 7 4 1 1 1 4
Castro 1 2 0 0 0 1
McKay 1 1 0 0 2 0

Rosenberg pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:54. A_31,242 (47,309).

