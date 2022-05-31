N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles New York ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

1

7

1 Totals

34

9

13

9 Ward rf

4

0

0

0 LeMahieu 3b

4

0

2

2 Ohtani dh

4

0

1

0 ... ... READ MORE

Los Angeles New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 34 9 13 9 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Judge cf 3 1 0 1 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 1 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 1 Andújar lf 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 4 1 1 2 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 2 3 2 Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 2 2 0

Los Angeles 000 000 100 — 1 New York 410 002 02x — 9

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 5. 2B_Ohtani (9), Lagares (1), Rizzo (10), Torres (6), LeMahieu (11), Gallo (2). HR_Rengifo (2), Carpenter (2), Trevino (3). SB_Andújar (2), Walsh (1), Velazquez (8). SF_Judge (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Syndergaard L,4-3 2 1-3 7 5 5 1 0 Rosenberg 5 5 4 4 2 5 Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

New York Montgomery W,1-1 7 4 1 1 1 4 Castro 1 2 0 0 0 1 McKay 1 1 0 0 2 0

Rosenberg pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:54. A_31,242 (47,309).

