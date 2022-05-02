On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne Results

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 3:37 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 50 points.

2. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 41.

3. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 46.

4. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 41.

5. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 40.

6. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 36.

7. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 41.

8. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 34.

9. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 28.

10. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 400, 31.

11. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

12. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 38.

13. (23) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (8) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 23.

15. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 399, 21.

17. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399, 20.

18. (21) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

19. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 399, 18.

20. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399, 18.

21. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 399, 26.

22. (33) William Byron, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

23. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 14.

24. (35) Harrison Burton, Ford, 398, 16.

25. (13) Ryan Preece, Ford, 398, 0.

26. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 397, 21.

27. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 10.

28. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 396, 9.

29. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 396, 8.

30. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 390, 7.

31. (16) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 388, 6.

32. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 381, 0.

33. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, brakes, 321, 0.

34. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, dvp, 238, 3.

35. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, brakes, 167, 2.

36. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, dvp, 91, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Top Stories