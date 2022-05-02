NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne Results

Sunday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 50 points.

2. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 41.

3. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 46.

4. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 41.

5. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 40.

6. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 36.

7. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 41.

8. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 34.

9. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 28.

10. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 400, 31.

11. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

12. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 38.

13. (23) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (8) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 23.

15. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 399, 21.

17. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399, 20.

18. (21) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

19. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 399, 18.

20. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399, 18.

21. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 399, 26.

22. (33) William Byron, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

23. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 14.

24. (35) Harrison Burton, Ford, 398, 16.

25. (13) Ryan Preece, Ford, 398, 0.

26. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 397, 21.

27. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 10.

28. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 396, 9.

29. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 396, 8.

30. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 390, 7.

31. (16) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 388, 6.

32. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 381, 0.

33. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, brakes, 321, 0.

34. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, dvp, 238, 3.

35. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, brakes, 167, 2.

36. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, dvp, 91, 1.

