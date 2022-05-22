On Air: This Just In!
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Open Results

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 6:48 pm
Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 50 laps, 0 points.

2. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

3. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

4. (8) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

5. (4) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

6. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

7. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 50, 0.

8. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 50, 0.

9. (13) Cody Ware, Ford, 50, 0.

10. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 50, 0.

11. (16) BJ McLeod, Ford, 50, 0.

12. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 42, 0.

13. (9) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 42, 0.

14. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, garage, 40, 0.

15. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, accident, 25, 0.

16. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, garage, 20, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

