Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 1

1. Chase Elliott, 368.

2. Ryan Blaney, 347.

3. William Byron, 334.

4. Kyle Busch, 312.

5. Alex Bowman, 309.

6. Joey Logano, 308.

7. Kyle Larson, 299.

8. Martin Truex Jr, 298.

9. Ross Chastain, 292.

10. Aric Almirola, 265.

11. Kevin Harvick, 252.

12. Chase Briscoe, 246.

13. Austin Dillon, 245.

14. Christopher Bell, 243.

15. Tyler Reddick, 242.

16. Austin Cindric, 238.

17. Erik Jones, 231.

18. Daniel Suárez, 218.

19. Kurt Busch, 218.

20. Chris Buescher, 196.

21. Bubba Wallace, 193.

22. Justin Haley, 183.

23. Michael McDowell, 181.

24. Denny Hamlin, 178.

25. Ty Dillon, 170.

26. Cole Custer, 167.

27. Todd Gilliland, 142.

28. Corey Lajoie, 140.

29. Brad Keselowski, 132.

30. Harrison Burton, 130.

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 128.

32. Cody Ware, 88.

33. BJ McLeod, 71.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 24.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

39. Joey Hand, 2.

Sports News

