Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 2

1. Chase Elliott, 418.

2. Ryan Blaney, 368.

3. William Byron, 353.

4. Kyle Busch, 353.

5. Alex Bowman, 349.

6. Ross Chastain, 338.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 336.

8. Kyle Larson, 335.

9. Joey Logano, 316.

10. Christopher Bell, 284.

11. Aric Almirola, 283.

12. Kevin Harvick, 280.

13. Chase Briscoe, 270.

14. Erik Jones, 262.

15. Austin Dillon, 259.

16. Tyler Reddick, 249.

17. Daniel Suárez, 241.

18. Austin Cindric, 239.

19. Chris Buescher, 230.

20. Kurt Busch, 224.

21. Bubba Wallace, 214.

22. Justin Haley, 209.

23. Denny Hamlin, 204.

24. Michael McDowell, 201.

25. Cole Custer, 189.

26. Ty Dillon, 180.

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 169.

28. Corey Lajoie, 159.

29. Todd Gilliland, 151.

30. Brad Keselowski, 150.

31. Harrison Burton, 146.

32. Cody Ware, 91.

33. BJ McLeod, 73.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 24.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

39. Joey Hand, 2.

