Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 15

1. Chase Elliott, 475.

2. Ryan Blaney, 423.

3. Kyle Busch, 417.

4. William Byron, 415.

5. Ross Chastain, 407.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 400.

7. Joey Logano, 396.

8. Alex Bowman, 386.

9. Kyle Larson, 376.

10. Christopher Bell, 359.

11. Kevin Harvick, 335.

12. Aric Almirola, 322.

13. Austin Dillon, 311.

14. Chase Briscoe, 300.

15. Tyler Reddick, 300.

16. Austin Cindric, 291.

17. Erik Jones, 290.

18. Kurt Busch, 283.

19. Daniel Suárez, 273.

20. Denny Hamlin, 267.

21. Chris Buescher, 261.

22. Bubba Wallace, 257.

23. Michael McDowell, 245.

24. Justin Haley, 245.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 227.

26. Ty Dillon, 222.

27. Cole Custer, 215.

28. Harrison Burton, 185.

29. Todd Gilliland, 185.

30. Corey Lajoie, 179.

31. Brad Keselowski, 176.

32. Cody Ware, 112.

33. BJ McLeod, 79.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 24.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

39. Joey Hand, 2.

