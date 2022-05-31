On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 30

1. Chase Elliott, 489.

2. Ross Chastain, 455.

3. Kyle Busch, 452.

4. Ryan Blaney, 436.

5. Martin Truex Jr, 430.

6. Joey Logano, 423.

7. William Byron, 420.

8. Alex Bowman, 415.

9. Kyle Larson, 412.

10. Christopher Bell, 400.

11. Kevin Harvick, 373.

12. Tyler Reddick, 350.

13. Chase Briscoe, 349.

14. Aric Almirola, 342.

15. Austin Dillon, 328.

16. Erik Jones, 321.

17. Denny Hamlin, 309.

18. Daniel Suárez, 301.

19. Austin Cindric, 294.

20. Kurt Busch, 289.

21. Chris Buescher, 275.

22. Michael McDowell, 274.

23. Bubba Wallace, 272.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 267.

25. Justin Haley, 255.

26. Ty Dillon, 246.

27. Cole Custer, 235.

28. Harrison Burton, 211.

29. Todd Gilliland, 206.

30. Brad Keselowski, 183.

31. Corey Lajoie, 181.

32. Cody Ware, 131.

33. BJ McLeod, 97.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Joey Hand, 2.

