Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 1

1. AJ Allmendinger, 427 (1).

2. Ty Gibbs, 384 (3).

3. Noah Gragson, 384 (2).

4. Josh Berry, 339 (1).

5. Brandon Jones, 317 (1).

6. Justin Allgaier, 317 (0).

7. Sam Mayer, 297 (0).

8. Ryan Sieg, 287 (0).

9. Riley Herbst, 277 (0).

10. Austin Hill, 274 (1).

11. Landon Cassill, 265 (0).

12. Daniel Hemric, 259 (0).

13. Anthony Alfredo, 242 (0).

14. Sheldon Creed, 217 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 204 (0).

16. Jeb Burton, 201 (0).

17. Brett Moffitt, 191 (0).

18. Alex Labbe, 164 (0).

19. Myatt Snider, 158 (0).

20. Jeremy Clements, 151 (0).

21. JJ Yeley, 128 (0).

22. Joe Graf Jr, 115 (0).

23. Kyle Weatherman, 113 (0).

24. Bayley Currey, 112 (0).

25. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).

26. Ryan Vargas, 107 (0).

27. Jade Buford, 103 (0).

28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 95 (0).

29. Kyle Sieg, 94 (0).

30. Mason Massey, 92 (0).

31. Josh Williams, 79 (0).

32. Ryan Truex, 78 (0).

33. Parker Retzlaff, 78 (0).

34. Stefan Parsons, 77 (0).

35. Ryan Ellis, 67 (0).

36. Joey Gase, 67 (0).

37. Matt Mills, 65 (0).

38. Shane Lee, 58 (0).

39. David Starr, 46 (0).

40. Tommy Joe Martins, 43 (0).

41. Sage Karam, 37 (0).

42. Josh Bilicki, 30 (0).

43. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

44. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).

45. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).

46. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).

47. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

48. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).

49. Parker Chase, 21 (0).

50. Gray Gaulding, 16 (0).

51. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).

52. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).

53. Rajah Caruth, 14 (0).

54. Caesar Bacarella, 13 (0).

55. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).

56. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).

57. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

58. Patrick Emerling, 4 (0).

59. Brennan Poole, 3 (0).

60. Natalie Decker, 2 (0).

61. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).

62. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).

Top Stories