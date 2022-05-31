NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through May 30
1. AJ Allmendinger, 530 (1).
2. Noah Gragson, 497 (2).
3. Ty Gibbs, 490 (3).
4. Justin Allgaier, 472 (1).
5. Josh Berry, 470 (2).
6. Sam Mayer, 423 (0).
7. Brandon Jones, 400 (1).
8. Austin Hill, 365 (1).
9. Riley Herbst, 362 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 351 (0).
11. Landon Cassill, 334 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 324 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 276 (0).
14. Jeb Burton, 274 (0).
15. Sheldon Creed, 265 (0).
16. Brett Moffitt, 251 (0).
17. Brandon Brown, 248 (0).
18. Myatt Snider, 202 (0).
19. Jeremy Clements, 195 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 186 (0).
21. JJ Yeley, 167 (0).
22. Bayley Currey, 161 (0).
23. Trevor Bayne, 144 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 139 (0).
25. Ryan Vargas, 135 (0).
26. Joe Graf Jr, 133 (0).
27. Mason Massey, 126 (0).
28. Ryan Truex, 125 (0).
29. Stefan Parsons, 121 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 114 (0).
31. Josh Williams, 109 (0).
32. Jade Buford, 103 (0).
33. Kyle Sieg, 99 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 98 (0).
35. Matt Mills, 89 (0).
36. Parker Retzlaff, 78 (0).
37. David Starr, 72 (0).
38. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
39. Joey Gase, 67 (0).
40. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).
41. Cj McLaughlin, 41 (0).
42. Josh Bilicki, 39 (0).
43. Sage Karam, 37 (0).
44. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
45. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).
46. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).
47. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
48. Jesse Iwuji, 27 (0).
49. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
50. Patrick Emerling, 26 (0).
51. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
52. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).
53. Gray Gaulding, 16 (0).
54. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).
55. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).
56. Rajah Caruth, 14 (0).
57. Caesar Bacarella, 13 (0).
58. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).
59. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
60. Natalie Decker, 2 (0).
61. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
62. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).
