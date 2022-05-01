On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682 _
Miami 12 8 .600 2
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5
Washington 7 16 .304

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 _
St. Louis 11 9 .550 3
Pittsburgh 9 12 .429
Chicago 8 13 .381
Cincinnati 3 18 .143 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 14 7 .667 _
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 ½
San Diego 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 12 9 .571 2
Arizona 10 12 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories